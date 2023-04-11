Left Menu

PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters Thursday under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, Prime Minister's Office said in a release. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions such as Train Manager, Station Master, Senior commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Senior Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others.

Prime Minister will also address the appointees on the occasion. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.

"The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," the PMO release said on Tuesday. The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through 'Karmayogi Prarambh', which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

