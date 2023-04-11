Left Menu

DFS secretary interacts with states to boost PMJJBY, PMSBY enrolments

As a step towards getting scale, the secretary will also be taking a meeting with the heads of all Public Sector Banks on Thursday to ensure that the campaign reaches to a maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:09 IST
DFS secretary interacts with states to boost PMJJBY, PMSBY enrolments
Ministry of Finance (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vivek Joshi, secretary at the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, chaired a video conference meeting with chief secretaries and senior officials of all States and UTs to sensitise them about features of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and about the ongoing three months long campaign to boost coverage of such micro-insurance schemes. The three-month-long campaign, which started in April, will cover all the districts.

During the meeting, the DFS secretary urged the state officials to increase enrolments under those schemes. Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY are 8.3 crore and 23.9 crore, respectively, and claims of about Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under these schemes, a Ministry of Finance release said Tuesday.

As a step towards getting scale, the secretary will also be taking a meeting with the heads of all Public Sector Banks on Thursday to ensure that the campaign reaches a maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. The PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes were launched with the aim of providing life and accidental insurance cover to citizens as part of social security coverage.

PMJJBY provides insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh in the event of death due to any reason whereas PMSBY provides accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for death or full permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial permanent disability. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023