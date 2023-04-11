U.N. asks Afghan staff to stay home until at least May after female worker ban
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:49 IST
The United Nations' mission to Afghanistan has launched a review of its operations and asked Afghan staff not to come to the office until May 5 after the Taliban administration barred its female workers, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The United Nations said last week that the Taliban administration had communicated that Afghan women would not be able to work for the global organisation. The Taliban have not commented on the order.
