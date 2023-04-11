Vehicle carrying tourists, guide overturns in Ranthambore National Park

A gypsy carrying some tourists and a guide overturned while coming downhill in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday, officials said.

There were at least four people on board but one received major injuries in the incident that happened in Zone 10 of the wildlife reserve, they said.

Seduram Yadav, Field Director, Ranthambore National Park, said that the vehicle driver lost control following which the vehicle overturned.

“There were four to five persons in the vehicle but no one received major injuries. The vehicle has been banned and an inquiry is being conducted regarding the matter,” he said.

The Ranthambore National Park, spread over 1334 sq km in the district, is a famous tiger reserve which has 78 big cats including 32 females and 26 males. Rests are sub-adults and cubs.

A large number of tourists go for safaries in the park for which private operators provide Gipsies and canters.

