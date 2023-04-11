Each member of the diaspora is an ambassador of India: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal said that the world is looking up to India in every sphere. He said that India deeply values its 25 years of strategic partnership with France and 75 years of friendship. He said that France is the preferred partner in defence, economy, investments, etc. and this 25-year journey truly is reflective of India's journey of progress. He said that India desires to strengthen this partnership with France. He said that the vibrant Indian Community in France acting as a true living Bridge between the two countries will relentlessly pursue a path that will further strengthen India’s ties with France in technology, investments, tourism, etc.

The Minister narrated India’s development story on French soil during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Paris, France yesterday & described how India is emerging as a bright spot on the global stage under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Minister said that in 1947, as India gained independence it started regaining its place in the world. He said that this year India is celebrating 25 years of partnership with France and 75 years of India's independence. He said that while it's a great moment to reflect on all the good things that have been achieved in the last 75 years, it's also a great opportunity for each one of us to reflect on new ideas about how our country should progress in the future.

The Minister noted the changes that have taken place in India over the last 9 years of government. He said that the focus of the government has been on ensuring that the basic needs of every single person in the country, particularly those at the lowest strata of society are taken care of. He said that the provision of housing for all, healthcare, food, clothing, shelter, etc. have been strongly pursued by the government at all levels. He appreciated the role played by the community leaders and Ekal Vidyalaya in supporting and empowering the tribal communities.

He said that half of India until 2014 did not have a toilet, governments came and went but somehow that sensitivity was missing that our mothers, our sisters and our daughters deserve better dignity. He said that the respect and dignity which can come from a basic amenity like a toilet was realised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and toilets were constructed throughout the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission so that today not a single sister has to face the indignity of not having this facility at home. For women empowerment, he said that the government has ensured cooking gas connection in nearly every home in the country to save the women from inhaling the harmful smoke from traditional cooking fuels like coal or wood.

The Minister said that the government has also launched the Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest Healthcare scheme, ensuring free healthcare for around 500 million people. He also noted some other initiatives undertaken by the government like the new National Education policy promoting liberal education, digital connectivity, encouraging startups, Jal Jeevan Mission, etc. He said that these initiatives are reforming the entire country's way of working and leading India towards becoming a developed country.

The Minister said that during the challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic, the government undertook sincere efforts to ensure that food, water, etc. was made available to every person in the country. He said the other countries of the world appreciated the manner in which the Indian government managed to take care of all the Indians despite the world's strictest lockdown to contain COVID.

He said that these efforts undertaken by the government over the last 9 years are the building blocks and enablers that have prepared India to work in this new age of technology to provide a better quality of life for our people and build a nation of aspirational young Indians looking for a better future.

He said that with every Indian empowered with skills and talent and with the basic requirements taken care of, the youth of India who watch the progress around the world on their smartphone can work for achieving bigger and better. He said that with more women coming into the workforce and with India moving rapidly towards adopting sustainability as the core of its working principles, along with rapid strides in manufacturing and service sectors India is on the right path towards becoming a developed country.

He said that India offers huge opportunities to the rest of the world and India’s overall exports growing to US $ 765 Billion in 2022-23 is an example of a new India which is showing the path to the rest of the world, a new India with capability, capacity & confidence. The Minister said that each member of the diaspora is an ambassador of India.

He said that the Indian Community in France can contribute to this journey of Amrit Kaal envisioned by the Prime Minister to see India as a developed Nation by 2047. He said that India must find its rightful place in the comity of Nations now as ‘this is the time, this is the right time’ as said by the Prime Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)