Three union ministers, LG pay obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh and V K Singh along with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, is currently on a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir to review various highway projects.

On reaching Reasi after inspecting and inaugurating several projects on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Gadkari, accompanied by the two other union ministers and the Lt Governor, visited the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and offered prayers, the officials said.

Gadkari is also scheduled to inspect the inter-modal railway station at Katra.

