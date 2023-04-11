Railways to run 217 special trains this summer season

The Railways will be running 217 special trains to make 4,010 trips during this summer season for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday. The special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, the ministry said in a statement.

While the South Western Railway and South Central Railway have notified the highest number of 69 and 48 special trains, respectively, the Western Railway and Southern Railway have notified 40 and 20 such trains. Zones like the East Central Railway and Central Railway have notified 10 special trains each, while North Western Railway has notified 16.

The summer season usually sees an increase in railway passengers, and the special trains aim to reduce the crowd and provide ease of travel.

