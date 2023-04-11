Left Menu

Pilots' strike hits Alliance Air flight ops; airline issues notices to pilots

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:44 IST
Pilots' strike hits Alliance Air flight ops; airline issues notices to pilots

Around 70 flights of Alliance Air were affected on Tuesday as a section of pilots continued with their strike for the second consecutive day and the airline has issued show cause notices to the pilots, according to two sources.

Around 70-80 pilots refrained from coming for duty to protest against non-restoration of salaries to the pre-COVID level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues, they added.

State-owned Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the now-privatised Air India, has around 200 pilots and operates about 130 flights per day.

One of the sources said at least 70 flights were affected due to the strike by the pilots on Tuesday.

The source said the contracts of the pilots are in the process of being re-negotiated but a section of the pilots have gone on strike without serving any notice to the airline.

The striking pilots have been served with show cause notices and have been asked to report for duty within 24 hours, the source added.

The source also said that normalisation of flight operations is expected to take some more time.

There was no official statement from Alliance Air on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023