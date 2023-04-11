Treasury's Yellen: Don't 'overdo the negativism' about the global economy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said the outlook for the global economy was "reasonably bright" and pushed back against warnings by the International Monetary Fund of bigger risks associated with a severe flare-up of financial tensions.

"I wouldn't overdo the negativism about the global economy," Yellen said. "I think the outlook is reasonably bright."

Yellen said she had not seen evidence suggesting a contraction in credit, although that was a possibility. She added that she was not anticipating a downturn in the economy, but that was a possibility.

