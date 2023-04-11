Left Menu

Traffic out of gear near ITO due to IPL match

It was heavy traffic jam on the road leading to the ITO from the Red Fort. The police had put up barricades which became the main reason of the traffic jam. Another commuter, Shweta Dutt, said, It took me half-an-hour to reach from Mandi House to ITO about a km as there was heavy vehicular traffic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:43 IST
There was a heavy traffic jam during the evening rush hour on Tuesday near the ITO crossing in cental Delhi due to an IPL match in the city's cricket stadium.

Home team Delhi Capitals is up against Mumbai Indians in the match being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

The crucial ITO intersection that connects central Delhi with east Delhi, and further with NCR cities of Noida and Ghaziabad receives heavy traffic on any day, and more so on a working day. ''It was heavy traffic jam on the road leading to the ITO from the Red Fort. The police had put up barricades which became the main reason of the traffic jam. Why is it always that the common man has to bear the brunt of all this, be it a VIP movement or like this time a cricket match,'' Akshay Singh, who was on his way to Noida, said. Another commuter, Shweta Dutt, said, ''It took me half-an-hour to reach from Mandi House to ITO (about a km) as there was heavy vehicular traffic. The vehicles were crawling. Moreover the traffic police was hardly able to manage it.''

