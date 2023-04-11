UK to make it easier to prosecute large organisations in cases of fraud
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:48 IST
Britain plans to make it easier to prosecute a large organisation if an employee commits fraud for the business's benefit, the government said on Tuesday.
The country's interior ministry said businesses which fail to deter fraud will face enforcement action under the new plans.
The new measure will be added to legislation currently making its way through parliament.
