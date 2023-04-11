Left Menu

UK to make it easier to prosecute large organisations in cases of fraud

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:48 IST
UK to make it easier to prosecute large organisations in cases of fraud

Britain plans to make it easier to prosecute a large organisation if an employee commits fraud for the business's benefit, the government said on Tuesday.

The country's interior ministry said businesses which fail to deter fraud will face enforcement action under the new plans.

The new measure will be added to legislation currently making its way through parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023