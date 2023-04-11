Left Menu

Goa gets infrastructure facelift ahead of G20 meetings

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:35 IST
Ahead of multiple G20 meetings in Goa, the coastal state is witnessing fast-paced work on road repairs, infrastructure upgrade, beautification and waste management.

India currently holds the Presidency of the G20, or Group of Twenty -- an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies. A series of meetings on different issues related to the G20 are being held in states and Union Territories.

Nodal Officer for G20 meetings in Goa Sanjit Rodrigues told reporters on Tuesday that result of the ongoing infrastructure-related works would be soon visible and they will ultimately benefit the people of the state. The first of the eight scheduled G20 meetings in Goa will be held from April 17.

He said departments concerned have risen to the occasion and are working hard to put in place the required infrastructure for G20 gatherings, which will see participation from foreign delegates besides Indian officials.

Rodrigues said roads in and around Panaji city are getting a major facelift.

Bhushan Savaikar, Officer on Special Duty for Civil Works of G20 events, said the city roads are being repaired. "From plantation work along medians and road sides to beautification of traffic islands and circles, the authorities are working on improving the city's infrastructure," he added.

Savaikar said roads to be used by dignitaries are being given special attention to ensure they are in good condition.

"Main roads in Panaji city have already been improved, and work has started on painting medians. Once the ongoing works are completed, the capital city will have a completely different look," he added.

