IMF still has ample space to lend -Georgieva
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 02:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 02:16 IST
The International Monetary Fund reached record high lending of close to $300 billion about 10 days ago, but still has ample space to lend, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.
Georgieva said the fund was still seeing strong demand, primarily from mid-sized and smaller countries.
