PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

- Megan Greene to join Bank of England rate-setting committee - EY scraps break-up plan after months of internal dissent

- Rishi Sunak appoints former top Morgan Stanley executive as business adviser - HSBC hires dozens of SVB investment bankers in US push

Overview - Britain finance minister Jeremy Hunt has appointed Megan Greene to replace Silvana Tenreyro on the Bank of England's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee from July.

- EY has called off the plan to break up its audit & consulting businesses after months of internal disagreement. - Britain PM Rishi Sunak appointed former Morgan Stanley executive Franck Petitgas as his new business and investment adviser.

- HSBC Holdings PLC appointed more than 40 investment bankers who previously worked at Silicon Valley Bank, the latest move by the British lender to scoop up parts of the failed bank. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

