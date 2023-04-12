Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Britain PM Rishi Sunak appointed former Morgan Stanley executive Franck Petitgas as his new business and investment adviser. - HSBC Holdings PLC appointed more than 40 investment bankers who previously worked at Silicon Valley Bank, the latest move by the British lender to scoop up parts of the failed bank.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 05:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 05:16 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Megan Greene to join Bank of England rate-setting committee - EY scraps break-up plan after months of internal dissent

- Rishi Sunak appoints former top Morgan Stanley executive as business adviser - HSBC hires dozens of SVB investment bankers in US push

Overview - Britain finance minister Jeremy Hunt has appointed Megan Greene to replace Silvana Tenreyro on the Bank of England's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee from July.

- EY has called off the plan to break up its audit & consulting businesses after months of internal disagreement. - Britain PM Rishi Sunak appointed former Morgan Stanley executive Franck Petitgas as his new business and investment adviser.

- HSBC Holdings PLC appointed more than 40 investment bankers who previously worked at Silicon Valley Bank, the latest move by the British lender to scoop up parts of the failed bank. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against current regime: Congress' TS Singh Deo

Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against curren...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023