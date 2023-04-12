China's Sanya city: plans to build third airport terminal
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:54 IST
China's tourism city Sanya plans to build a third airport terminal for the Sanya Phoenix International Airport, the local government said in a statement on its official Weibo account.
The Sanya government showed land alloted for the third terminal next to the existing two terminals on Hainan island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement