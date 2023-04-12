Left Menu

China's Sanya city: plans to build third airport terminal

China's tourism city Sanya plans to build a third airport terminal for the Sanya Phoenix International Airport, the local government said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

The Sanya government showed land alloted for the third terminal next to the existing two terminals on Hainan island.

