Left Menu

J-K adds another 8 online services under auto-appeal mechanism, taking total to 22

The Jammu and Kashmir administration added another eight online services offered by various departments in the Union territory under its auto-appeal mechanism, taking the total to 22.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 09:13 IST
J-K adds another 8 online services under auto-appeal mechanism, taking total to 22
J-K adds another 8 online services under auto-appeal mechanism. (Image: Jammu and Kashmir administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration added another eight online services offered by various departments in the Union territory under its auto-appeal mechanism, taking the total to 22. The auto-appeal feature will help auto-escalate citizens' appeals in case the services were not provided to within a stipulated time limit set under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), the administration stated in a release.

The services which were just added include the issuance of unmarried/widow/divorce certificates; issuance of family income/property certificates for the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; Issuance of Dependent Certificate; Issuance of Income Dependency Certificates; Issuance of OBC Certificates; Issuance of Street Vending/Rehri Licence; Application for Road cutting permission under Municipal Corporations; and Application for Road cutting permission under Municipal Councils/Committees. This mechanism is brought in to maintain transparency and accountability in public service delivery and to eradicate corruption.

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta complimented the IT Department for integrating those vital features in the digital services offered by various departments to the citizens. He further stressed the need for integrating the auto-appeal feature for all the "designated 48 services" offered by the end of May 2023.

He emphasized that benefits like old age and widow pension, and scholarships under various social security schemes, among others, should also be included in the system without any delay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
4
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023