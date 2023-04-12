Left Menu

Second vistadome coach to be attached to Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express from April 14

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 09:17 IST
Second vistadome coach to be attached to Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express from April 14
  • Country:
  • India

The Tejas Express train operating between Mumbai and Karmali in Goa will have the second vistadome coach, which provides a wider and hindrance-free view of the surroundings, from April 14, Central Railway officials said.

These coaches, having huge windows and transparent roofs, have become popular among passengers of rail sections from Mumbai to Pune and Goa.

The Konkan belt offers a stunning view of waterfalls, rivers, valleys, tunnels, lush green fields and creeks.

One vistadome coach was attached to the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express in September last year.

After the attachment of an additional vistadome coach, it will become the first train in the country to have two such coaches, the officials said on Tuesday.

Following this change, the train will have two vistadome coaches, 11 AC chair cars, one AC executive chair car coach and two luggage coaches and a generator-cum-brake van, the Central Railway said in a release.

The vistadome coaches also have other attractions like LED lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS based information system, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for specially-abled people and toilets with ceramic tile flooring.

The viewing gallery having big glass windows on three sides is one of the biggest attractions of these coaches, according to railway officials, and passengers love to click photographs and selfies from it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
4
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023