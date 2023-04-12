Left Menu

China planning to impose no-fly zone north of Taiwan April 16-18 - sources

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China is planning to impose a no-fly zone north of Taiwan from April 16 to 18, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

China and Taiwan's foreign ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The officials outside China, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the ban would disrupt Taiwan's northern flight information region (FIR) and that the reason for the restrictions was unclear.

