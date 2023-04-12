Left Menu

Local train services disrupted as overhead wire snaps in Mumbai

Local train services were disrupted on Wednesday after an overhead wire snapped near Borivali station in north Mumbai, officials said. The suburban services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected at around 10 am after the wire over a Churchgate-bound fast line snapped between Dahisar and Borivali stations, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:08 IST
Local train services disrupted as overhead wire snaps in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Local train services were disrupted on Wednesday after an overhead wire snapped near Borivali station in north Mumbai, officials said. Three local trains, including an air-conditioned (AC) one, were held up due to the problem, while the other trains were diverted on a slow track, a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson said. The suburban services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected at around 10 am after the wire over a Churchgate-bound fast line snapped between Dahisar and Borivali stations, officials said. WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur the snapped overhead wire was restored at 11.35 pm and the train services will normalise slowly. The doors of the AC local which was held up were opened immediately after the incident, he said. Commuters said due to the incident, services on the Western Railway line were running late and the crowd on trains swelled. Many office-goers complained of facing a tough time in the wake of the incident. The Western Railway has a suburban corridor of 128 km between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Dahanu station in Palghar district. Around 35 lakh commuters travel everyday on its local trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023