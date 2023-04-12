Left Menu

European shares muted ahead of U.S. inflation data

European shares were subdued on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to provide more clues on Federal Reserve's policy decision next month. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% by 0707 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:56 IST
European shares muted ahead of U.S. inflation data
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares were subdued on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to provide more clues on Federal Reserve's policy decision next month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% by 0707 GMT. Real estate shares led the gains, rising 1.3%, while food and beverages slid 0.6%. Miners lost 0.6% after rallying in the previous session.

All eyes will be on U.S. data, due at 1230 GMT (0830 ET), which is expected to show a moderation in consumer prices growth in March from a month ago but still high on a yearly basis. Investors are still digesting International Monetary Fund's (IMF) warning that lurking financial system vulnerabilities could erupt into a new crisis and slam global growth this year.

Luxury group LVMH, Europe's most valuable company, is due to report first-quarter sales after the markets close, which will also be watched for indications on the strength of China's recovery. Shares of AB Volvo jumped 7.4% as the truck maker reported record first-quarter profit on higher revenue and margins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023