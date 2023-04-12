Left Menu

Taiwan says China planning 'no fly zone' north of island

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 12-04-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 13:06 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that China was planning to impose a no-fly zone about 85 nautical miles north of the island, confirming an earlier Reuters report on the airspace closures due in coming days.

Taiwan said the closures would fall into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

