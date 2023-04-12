Left Menu

Railways earmarks berths for people with disabilities in mail and express trains

This facility is already in place for the elderly and women travelling alone or with small children.In an order to its zones issued on March 31, the Railway Board has said that four berths in Sleeper class two lower and two middle, two berths in 3 AC one lower and one middle, two berths in 3E class one lower and one middle will be reserved for people with disabilities and their attendants.In Garib Rath trains, a provision has been made to reserve two lower berths and two upper berths for persons with disabilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:22 IST
Railways earmarks berths for people with disabilities in mail and express trains
  • Country:
  • India

To ensure comfortable travel for people with disabilities, the railways has earmarked berths, preferably lower ones, for them and their attendants in mail and express trains. This facility is already in place for the elderly and women travelling alone or with small children.

In an order to its zones issued on March 31, the Railway Board has said that four berths in Sleeper class (two lower and two middle), two berths in 3 AC (one lower and one middle), two berths in 3E class (one lower and one middle) will be reserved for people with disabilities and their attendants.

In Garib Rath trains, a provision has been made to reserve two lower berths and two upper berths for persons with disabilities. However, for this facility they will have to pay full fare.

Apart from this, in AC chair car trains two seats will be reserved for the 'Divyang' or persons with disabilities.

The railways offers concessions in fare to four categories of disabled persons -- orthopedically handicapped/paraplegic persons and mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without an escort, completely blind persons and the totally deaf and dumb travelling alone or with an escort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023