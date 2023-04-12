Kushal Shah launches his flagship store SDS at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SDS, a heritage men's luxury brand specialising in Pret, Couture and Bespoke creations known for their unmatched craftsmanship launched its flagship store - SDS by Kushal Shah, in the heart of South Mumbai, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. Through SDS by Kushal Shah, the principal designer of the eponymous luxury menswear label, Kushal Shah, brings to life his vision to marry traditional Indian craftsmanship with extraordinarily stylish and modern silhouettes. The collections are designed to offer the epicurean, fashion forward gentleman modern creations that will stand out at any occasion. With Neo-traditional luxe wears like tuxedo jackets, intricately embroidered Sherwanis, decadent bandhgalas, kurtas, bundis, and more, Kushal Shah's collections are a perfect blend of luxury, heritage and style. The label lays a special emphasis on India's finest karigari work and the highest quality materials sourced from mills from across the world.

As a reflection of the modern nuances of the brand, the store has a minimal, concrete aesthetic that brings it a warm, inviting vibe. Its wide arched windows channelise a natural flow of light within for a wholesome ambience. A unique feature of the space is the 'hub' that makes the traditional process of tailoring and customization an experiential process. Created as a transformational space that allows artists and skilled craftsmen to work together under the one roof, and bring forth the best of fashion. The event was graced with esteemed clients, friends and custodians of the brand - Riteish Deshmukh & Karan Tacker who walked the ramp. A few renowned stylists, influencers and personalities like - Reshma Bombaywala Lezinska who reviewed the collection from their honourable presence. The fashion preview at the launch event was directed by Lubna Adams, and the models were styled by the renowned fashion stylist Edward Lalrempuia.

At the store launch event, Kushal Shah, Founder and Principal Designer of SDS said, "Our store is conceptualised to provide not just a service but the experience of a lifetime to our clientele. SDS by Kushal Shah is a one-stop shop for all kinds of men. We strive to be a leader in fashion - a hub that provides all kinds of stylised silhouettes. Our aim is to build a space for all kinds of men to be able to recognize and explore their styles. Our mission is to be innovative, creative and enhance a client's experience." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

