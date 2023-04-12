Large ads of Maha govt, private entities on BEST buses blocking reflective tapes, pose risk, say road safety experts

The passenger buses being operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai are currently covered with large advertisements, majority of them related to the Maharashtra government campaigns, which pose a risk of accidents as the reflective tapes on these vehicles are getting concealed, say road safety experts. Reflective tapes improve visibility, ensuring safety for road users. As per the rules, reflective tapes of bright red, white and yellow colours are installed on the rear, front and the sides of the buses. When light from the headlights of other vehicles falls on these tapes, they glitter making the vehicle visible from a distance in darkness, even if the lights of these vehicles are off. The civic transport body has given the contract of advertising on BEST buses and at bus stops to a private agency.

At present the BEST buses are covered with various large advertisements of various initiatives of the Maharashtra government and also some private entities. Some of the ads of the state government, which has been pumping crores of rupees on road safety initiatives and campaigns, read: ''Nirnay Vegvan, Maharashtra Gatiman'' (Speedy decisions, fast-moving Maharashtra) and ''Aapla Davakhana'' (Our dispensary), the experts and activists pointed out.

With its fleet of around 3,400 buses, BEST provides bus service in Mumbai and neighbouring cities. Around 35 lakh commuters travel on these on a daily basis. Sources in the BEST said that barring e-buses hired on wet lease, including double decker e-buses, the public transport body has taken permission from the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) for advertising on more than 2,900 buses paying Rs 2,000 fee per bus.

''Though advertisements are one of the revenue sources nowadays, the reflective tapes and number plates, brake lights cannot be ignored and those should be visible all the time,'' Sanjay Sasane, a retired RTO official, said, adding that covering such reflective tapes is also a violation of the permit conditions as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Experts and some RTO officers are of the opinion that by covering its buses with advertisements, the reflective tapes get concealed and this way, the BEST is risking the lives of passengers as other vehicles may ram into the buses due to visibility issues. Ajay Govale, vice president (community impact) of United Way Mumbai, an NGO, said it is important that reflectors on the buses are prominently visible even in low light. ''This ensures the safety of passengers as well as other road users. The BEST management must give clear guidelines to the concerned agency doing the branding on the vehicles,'' he said. An RTO official, who did not wish to be named, said, ''Concealing reflective tapes under advertisements is equal to not installing them. It is equally serious and the buses won't be visible to drivers of other vehicles in darkness, increasing the chances of crashes.'' A penalty to Rs 1,000 can be imposed on the vehicle for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for the subsequent offence, another official said.

Despite repeated attempts, BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra did not respond to a query on the issue.

Reflective tapes are made up of special material like radium that reflect in darkness when lights fall on it and the Union government has made their use mandatory for all commercial vehicles.

According to RTO officials, as per rules 104 and 104D of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, it is mandatory for almost all the commercial vehicles to install reflective tapes that fulfil the AIS-090 (Automotive Industry Standards). The RTO officials said that in order to ensure that every vehicle is fitted with reflective tapes, the Union government has made it mandatory for vehicle owners to install QR code-authenticated tapes on their vehicles to curb accidents.

Earlier in 2020, global road safety body International Road Federation had urged the government to ensure strict implementation of the motor vehicle rule that requires fitment of reflectors and tapes on vehicles to prevent accidents involving stationary vehicles.

