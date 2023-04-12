Metro rake runs under river for first time in India, reaches Howrah from Kolkata
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country, a senior official said here.
The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river. This is a "revolutionary step" in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said.
Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers travelled from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in the rake.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Video of 'Haryanvi song' being played in Delhi Metro coach goes viral
Govt proposes to tweak 2002 Act to make metro property, bank accounts unattachable
Delhi Metro customer satisfaction survey from Mar 27 to Apr 30
DDA approves Rs 7,643 cr budget; allocates Rs 350 cr for Delhi Metro's Phase-IV
HFCL bags Rs 283-crore order from Gujarat Metro