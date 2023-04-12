Left Menu

Indian national arrested in Nepal trying to smuggle illegal foreign currency

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:10 IST
Indian national arrested in Nepal trying to smuggle illegal foreign currency

A 43-year-old Indian national was among three foreigners arrested in Nepal on Wednesday while trying to smuggle US currency out of the country, police said.

Sandip Kumar was arrested at the Tribhuvan International Airport when he was about to board a US-bound Fly Dubai flight. He was carrying USD 7,129 of unaccounted money, the Nepal Police said in a bulletin.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested during a security check when they were about to board a Biman Bangladesh flight to Dhaka while trying to smuggle USD 10,000 each.

The three foreigners were carrying the currency without valid supporting documents, police said.

The police handed the trio to the Department of Immigration for necessary legal action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023