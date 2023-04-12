OSD Anuj Gupta resigns from Commerce ministry

Anuj Gupta, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, has quit after working with him for nearly a decade. He had worked across 10 ministries during his tenure with the government of India. Anuj Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Piyush Goyal profusely for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation. Anuj Gupta told ANI, "As I leave the goverment near the end of my almost decade-long tenure, I am profusely thankful to PM Narendra Modi and Minister Piyush Goyal for giving me a chance to serve the country. I was able to work in nearly ten Ministries in Govt of India and as I resign from the govt (government), I look back with satisfaction at the transformative work across sectors. I look forward to other opportunities outside the govt".

Although the tenure of an OSD in the Minister's office is limited to five years, based on his performance, Anuj Gupta was given a special extension by the Cabinet. He will be looking at opportunities outside the government of India. Before 2014, Gupta worked for nearly a decade in the private sector in management consulting with KPMG and other firms. He is a graduate of IIT-Madras and IIM-Bangalore. (ANI)

