Euro zone bond yields fall after U.S. inflation cools

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. inflation cooled more than expected in March. U.S. inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), came in at 5% year-on-year in March, down from 6% in February and below economists' expectations of a 5.2% reading.

The data showed that core CPI - which strips out volatile food and energy prices - stood at 5.6% in March, up from 5.5% in February but in line with expectations. European bond yields dropped with their U.S. peers as investors' took stock of an inflation reading which could ease the pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates further.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone's benchmark, was last down 2 basis points (bps) at 2.287%, having traded higher just before the data. Germany's two-year yield, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was last down 1 bp at 2.698%. Yields move inversely to prices.

"Today's fall in the rate of inflation is likely to be welcomed by investors, who may speculate that the Fed could soon pause its cycle of monetary tightening," said Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK. "That being said, whilst the rate of inflation has fallen, it remains far above the Fed's 2% target."

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was down 5 bps at 4.113%, narrowing the closely watched yield gap between Italian and German 10-year debt slightly to around 182 bps. Traders dialed down bets that the Fed would hike interest rates further in May after the data was released, according to pricing in derivatives markets.

They now think there's a roughly 67% chance of a 25 bp hike, down from around 75% before the data was released, and a 33% chance of no move. Traders also slightly reduced their expectations for how high the European Central Bank would be able to raise interest rates.

Market pricing showed that the ECB's main rate was expected to peak at around 3.65% in November, down from 3.75% before the data. It currently stands at 3%. ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said late on Tuesday that the central bank would keep fighting excessive price growth, even as its policy response is shifting gears.

"We have not seen the end in terms of the ECB's last words on where we go in tightening rates," said Jorge Garayo, senior rates and inflation strategist at Societe Generale, who expects the ECB to raise the deposit rate by another 100 bps to 4%. Investors were also awaiting the minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting, due at 1800 GMT, which could indicate how recent turmoil in the financial system will impact the path for monetary policy.

