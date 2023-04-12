European shares extend gains on signs of cooling U.S. inflation

European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a moderation in consumer prices growth in the United States in March boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve could end its market-punishing interest rate hikes soon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to a fresh one-month high, while the blue-chip STOXX 50 index was last up 0.3% after coming off a 22-year high that it hit earlier in the session. A U.S. Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index climbed 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February. In the 12 months through March, it has increased 5%, the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021.

The data bolstered hopes that the Fed could potentially hit the brakes on its interest rate hikes soon, especially after a banking crisis that has raised fears of a recession. A majority of traders, however, still expect the Fed to hike rates by 25 basis points in May.

"Today's fall in the rate of inflation is likely to be welcomed by investors, who may speculate that the Fed could soon pause its cycle of monetary tightening," said Richard Flynn, Managing Director of Charles Schwab UK. "That being said, whilst the rate of inflation has fallen, it remains far above the Fed's two per cent target. Officials have been laser focused on fighting inflation and may decide that additional tightening is required to achieve its target when the FOMC meets later this month."

French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday euro zone inflation is at risk of getting entrenched above 2%, and so the European Central Bank will keep fighting excessive price growth even as its policy response is shifting gears. Investors are still digesting the International Monetary Fund's warning that lurking financial system vulnerabilities could erupt into a new crisis and slam global growth this year.

The Fund's World Economic Outlook forecast real GDP growth of 2.8% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024 - one-tenth of a percentage point lower than what it had predicted in January for each year. The global economy grew 3.4% in 2022. Luxury group LVMH, Europe's most valuable company, is due to report first-quarter sales after markets close, which will also be watched for indications on the strength of China's recovery.

Shares of AB Volvo jumped 8.1% as the truck-maker reported record first-quarter profit on higher revenue and margins. Shares of Deutsche Bank rose 1.2% as the bank winds down its remaining software technology operations in Moscow to end two decades of reliance on Russian IT expertise, the Financial Times reported.

