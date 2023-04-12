Poland to set 200-metre exclusion zone round Swinoujscie LNG terminal

Poland will introduce a temporary 200-metre exclusion zone around its Swinoujscie Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal on the Baltic coast, the interior minister said on Wednesday, amid concerns about the activities of Russian special services.

"Actions are being taken to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, in which the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie occupies a strategic place," Mariusz Kaminski said in a statement.

