Swiss government: parliament's rejection of state aid for Credit Suisse rescue won't derail deal

UBS's state-sponsored takeover of Credit Suisse will not be impacted by the Swiss parliament's rejection of the 109 billion Swiss franc ($121.48 billion) aid package to support the deal, the government said on Wednesday.

"This decision has no impact on the takeover of Credit Suisse decided on March the 19th," the Finance Ministry said.

"On March 19, 2023, the Finance Delegation of the Swiss Parliament had already given its binding approval to the commitment credits on behalf of Parliament due to the urgency of the matter," it added. ($1 = 0.8973 Swiss francs)

