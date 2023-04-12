Left Menu

Haryana CM approves proposal to provide rail connectivity between IGIA and Hisar airport

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal for rail connectivity between Delhis IGI Airport and Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:55 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal for rail connectivity between Delhi's IGI Airport and Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, officials said on Wednesday. The rail corridor will pass through Bijwasan, Gurugram, Garhi Harsaru, Sultanpur, Farukhnagar and Jhajjar, they said. A feasibility report of the project was presented in the meeting of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HRIDC) presided over by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who is also the chairman of HRIDC, said an official statement here.

Kaushal said that now the Haryana government will seek approval from the Ministry of Railways for the project. In the first phase, the rail link via Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar–Jhajjar will be developed while in the second phase, the connectivity to the Hisar airport will be taken up, he said.

The chief secretary said that the rail connectivity will boost regional development, improve transportation efficiency, and promote sustainable mobility for both freight and passengers.

While reviewing various other railway projects, Kaushal appreciated the progress near Manesar and directed the officers to set a timeline and fix physical milestones for the year 2023-24.

