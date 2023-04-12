Left Menu

Vizag zoo unveils 10 battery-operated vehicles for visitors to hire

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:20 IST
Vizag zoo unveils 10 battery-operated vehicles for visitors to hire
  • Country:
  • India

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (Vizag Zoo) on Wednesday unveiled 10 battery-operated vehicles for hire, to enable visitors to explore the zoo with ease, curator in-charge G Mangamma said.

Inaugurated by Chief Conservator of Forests Srikantha Natha Reddy, the e-vehicles will usher in an eco-friendly mode of transportation for visitors to explore the zoo in a sustainable manner, eliminating the need to combust fossil fuels.

"The introduction of battery vehicles is another step in this direction, and we are confident that it will make a significant difference in reducing the carbon emissions of the park," Reddy said in a statement issued by the zoo.

Equipped to carry up to 10 people, the battery operated vehicles can help visitors avoid walking long distances. The vehicles can be hired at the main entrance or at the Sagar beach road gate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023