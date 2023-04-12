Left Menu

Kerala train arson case accused taken to Kannur for evidence collection

The accused Shahrukh Saifi was first taken into the two coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train in which he had set fire to passengers leading to the death of three persons, including a two-year-old toddler.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:35 IST
Kerala train arson case accused taken to Kannur for evidence collection
  • Country:
  • India

The main accused in the Kerala train arson incident, that resulted in loss of three lives, was brought to this northern district of the State on Wednesday for collection of evidence, police said. The accused Shahrukh Saifi was first taken into the two coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train in which he had set fire to passengers leading to the death of three persons, including a two-year-old toddler. Thereafter, he was taken to platform number 1 of the Kannur Railway Station where the police did not spend much time and left quickly as a large crowd gathered to see what was happening. Saifi, on the fifth day of his 11-day police custody, was taken to Kannur amidst heavy security. Hours before he was scheduled to arrive here, a police team led by Kannur ACP and including personnel from a reserve battalion checked the areas where the evidence collection was to take place. In the coming days, the accused will be taken to Elathur in Kozhikode district where the incident took place and the petrol pump in Shornur in Palakkad district of the State where he bought the petrol, police said. Police said that it was also investigating whether the accused got help from someone in Kannur where he had deboarded the train. Saifi's police custody is set to expire on April 18. A Kozhikode First Class Judicial Magistrate had granted his 11-day custody to police after he was discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment for the injuries he suffered during an attempt to escape from the moving train. Saifi has also confessed to the crime committed by him, according to the police. On the night of April 2, Saifi had set his co-passengers on fire on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including a toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023