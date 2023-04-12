RBI approves re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD of AU Small Finance Bank
Reserve Bank of India has approved re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years.
The re-appointment is valid with effect from April 19 till April 18, 2026, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.
Besides, it said, the regulator has also cleared re-appointment of Uttam Tibrewal as the whole-time director for a period of three years.
The shareholders had already approved the said re-appointment on March 9, 2022, it added.
