President Ramaphosa meets with business leaders ahead of Investment Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with business leaders from key sectors of the economy ahead of Thursday’s South African Investment Conference (SAIC).

At a media briefing on Wednesday on the President's upcoming engagements, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said economic interventions, economic growth and job creation were the issues discussed at the meeting.

“The meeting focused on consolidating collaboration between government and business. This cooperation between government and business builds on a strong partnership foundation that saw a successful vaccine rollout during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the establishment of the resource mobilisation fund aimed at providing support to government’s Energy Action Plan.

“The President has agreed with business that there is a need for acceleration towards the resolution of challenges impacting key economic enablers, namely energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

“On the eve of the fifth South African Investment Conference, President Ramaphosa is highly enthused by the collaborative spirit that continues to guide engagements between government and business and more importantly, the commitment shown by business to take collective responsibility in resolving some of the challenges that are facing our country and the economy,” said Magwenya.

President Ramaphosa will be attending a dinner tonight with investors, who will be part of the SAIC, to “engage with the President on a wide range of issues and opportunities relating to investing in South Africa”.

In addition, the President’s opening address at the SAIC will be a reflection on the progress of investments over the past five years.

“Over the last four years, the investment Conference has realised about R1.14 trillion in investment commitments. The fifth edition of the conference is expected to meet and exceed the investment target of R1.2 trillion that was set by the President at the inception of the five-year investment cycle.

“In his opening address, the President will reflect on the goal he set in April of 2018 and the progress achieved thus far. President Ramaphosa will also brief investors on the steps that are being taken by government in addressing the visa, transport and logistics, crime and corruption and energy challenges,” the spokesperson said.

The conference will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)