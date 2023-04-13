Several Fed officials considered March rates pause, but in the end agreed to hike

Several Federal Reserve officials at the U.S. central bank's policy meeting last month considered pausing interest rate increases until it was clear the failure of two regional banks would not cause wider financial stress, but even they ultimately concluded high inflation remained the priority. "Several participants ... considered whether it would be appropriate to hold the target range steady at the meeting" to assess how financial sector developments might influence lending and the path of the economy, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's March 21-22 meeting, which were released on Wednesday.

The minutes showed a committee forced by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank into an unexpectedly complex debate, but ultimately moving forward with higher interest rates as they determined, in line with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments after the meeting, that interest rate policy could be ringfenced from the turmoil and stay focused on inflation, with supervisory and liquidity tools used to keep the financial sector stable. Indeed, it was agreed that actions taken by U.S. policymakers and the Fed had "helped calm conditions in the banking sector and lessen the near-term risks to economic activity and inflation," the minutes said, and supported a quarter-percentage-point rate increase despite the new uncertainty around the financial sector.

U.S. stocks held steady following the release of the minutes after rising earlier in the day following some encouraging signs in a U.S. government report that inflation was slowing. The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies while U.S. Treasury yields slipped. Investors slightly pared bets on another Fed rate hike, though a May interest rate increase was still largely priced in.

"The minutes from the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee point toward another rate hike in May, but it will be a close call and there will be dissents," Oxford Economics analysts said. FOCUS ON INFLATION

The banking sector has stabilized since last month, although Fed officials are keenly watching for signs of a tightening in credit conditions, which could result in them pausing their hiking campaign sooner than previously anticipated. The minutes made plain such concern, with market contacts reporting to the Fed that the financial sector stresses would "likely result in a pullback in bank lending, which would not be reflected in most common financial conditions indexes."

Inflation, meanwhile, remained well above the Fed's 2% goal, participants said as they concurred that recent data provided few signs that inflation pressures were abating at a pace sufficient to return inflation to the central bank's goal. "Participants observed that inflation remained much too high and that the labor market remained too tight; as a result they anticipated that some additional policy firming may be appropriate," the minutes said.

Indeed "some participants noted ...they would have considered a 50-basis-point increase ... in the absence of the recent developments in the banking sector," the minutes said. Policymakers at the March meeting weakened their commitment to further rate hikes, dropping the stated need for "ongoing increases" from the policy statement in favor of saying only that "some further" tightening would likely be needed.

They also agreed that the recent banking developments would factor into monetary policy decisions to the extent "these developments affect the outlook for employment and inflation and the risks surrounding the outlook."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)