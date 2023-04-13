Saudi Arabia, Syria welcome start of procedures to resume consular services and flights
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 02:32 IST
Saudi Arabia and Syria's foreign ministers welcomed the beginning of procedures to resume consular services and flights between the two countries, the Saudi foreign ministry reported on Wednesday citing a joint statement.
The foreign ministers also discussed the necessary steps to achieve comprehensive political resolution to the Syrian crisis, it added.
