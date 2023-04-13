China's no-fly zone will affect around 33 flights - Taiwan's official news agency

China's plan to set up a no-fly zone to the north of Taiwan on April 16 will affect about 33 flights, Taiwan's official central news agency reported, citing the island's transport minister, Wang Kwo-tsai.

The impact was greatly reduced after Taiwan said it had successfully urged China to drastically narrow its plan to close air space north of the island, Wang was reported as saying. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

