Left Menu

IndiGo plane suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 19:43 IST
IndiGo plane suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.

While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

''The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra,'' IndiGo said in a statement.

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023