Left Menu

Car filled with 250kg buffalo meat, fake number plate overturns, occupants flee

A car with a fake number plate carrying about 250kg buffalo meat overturned on Sohna road and the occupants of the vehicle escaped, police said on Saturday.They said the Hyundai Venue was speeding away on the wrong side of the road when it overturned.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-04-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:04 IST
Car filled with 250kg buffalo meat, fake number plate overturns, occupants flee
  • Country:
  • India

A car with a fake number plate carrying about 250kg buffalo meat overturned on Sohna road and the occupants of the vehicle escaped, police said on Saturday.

They said the Hyundai Venue was speeding away on the wrong side of the road when it overturned. The vehicle was damaged badly.

Police officials found nearly 250kg of buffalo meat in the car bearing HR 28 K 6492 on its number plate. During investigation, it was found that the real number of the vehicles was HR-27-L 8360.

An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station and further investigation is underway.

Raids are being cinducted to nab the occupants of the car, said a senior police official. ABH ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023