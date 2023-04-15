Left Menu

Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Sudan's Khartoum airport

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:38 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

A Saudi Arabian airlines plane at Sudan's Khartoum airport came under fire during clashes on Saturday, the state-owned carrier said.

It said it had moved its passengers, crew and staff from the airport to the Saudi embassy in Khartoum. Rival carrier Saudia said separately that it had suspended flights to and from Sudan until further notice.

Clashes between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

