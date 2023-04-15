Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt due to technical issue
After being airborne for nearly two hours, a Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight is returning to Frankfurt due to a hydraulic system issue, according to a passenger.
The flight LH-0760 from Frankfurt to Delhi is being operated by a Boeing 747-400 aircraft.
A PTI correspondent who is on the flight said that after being airborne for around two hours, the captain announced that the aircraft is being taken back to Frankfurt to take care of the hydraulic system.
The flight, which was to take off at 1.40 pm, was delayed and took off at around 2.20 pm (local time) from Frankfurt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
