Left Menu

Nigeria's aviation workers face call to strike from Monday - unions

"All aviation workers are hereby directed to withdraw all services in the sector on April 17 and 18 as warning strike," the unions said. "Should the warning strike fail to achieve the desired results, an indefinite strike shall ensue.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:10 IST
Nigeria's aviation workers face call to strike from Monday - unions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria's airports face two days of disruption from Monday as aviation workers stage a second strike this year in protest over working conditions and wages, unions said on Friday. The country's aviation industry is facing problems, including poor facilities, jet fuel shortages that often ground domestic flights and a lack of foreign currency that has seen international carriers failing to repatriate their ticket sales.

Unions representing pilots, engineers, control tower operators and other airport workers said in a notice dated Friday that they would boycott work on Monday and Tuesday citing outstanding arrears and a decision by the federal government to demolish the Lagos offices of some aviation agencies to pave way for airport expansion. "All aviation workers are hereby directed to withdraw all services in the sector on April 17 and 18 as warning strike," the unions said.

"Should the warning strike fail to achieve the desired results, an indefinite strike shall ensue. All workers should comply and all state councils and branch executive members shall enforce this directive without compromise." An aviation ministry spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

The strike notice has been signed by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023