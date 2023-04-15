Argentina to rework $44 billion IMF deal as drought hits economy- Bloomberg News
Argentina is looking to rework its $44 billion program with the IMF as a drought is expected to push the country into a recession, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing an economy ministry official.
The official told the news agency that all options were on the table but declined to give specifics.
