Left Menu

UK's Royal Mail and union reach pay and employment terms deal

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 00:31 IST
UK's Royal Mail and union reach pay and employment terms deal

Britain's Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have reached a proposed agreement over pay and employment terms, which will be considered by the union's executive before being voted on by members, the two sides said in a joint statement.

More than 110,000 postal staff at Royal Mail, owned by International Distributions Services, held several nationwide strikes in 2022, joining workers in a series of sectors in Britain — from teachers to nurses and rail workers — demanding higher pay to cope with rising inflation and pressure on living standards. Details of the proposed deal, including the level of any pay award, were not given in Saturday's statement.

"An announcement on the detailed content of the proposed agreement will be made when it is ratified by the union's executive committee," the statement said, adding this was expected to happen next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Sampaoli named Flamengo manager after Sevilla sacking; NBA-NBA fines Mavs $750K for sitting players, undermining 'the integrity of our sport' and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Sampaoli named Flamengo manager after Sevilla sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023