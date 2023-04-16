Sudan clashes kill 25, wound 183 - Sudanese Doctors' Union

At least 25 people were killed and 183 others injured in ongoing clashes across Sudan, the Sudanese Doctors' Union told Reuters on Saturday.

The group was unable to determine if all the casualities were civilians.

Two people were killed at Khartoum airport, four in neighborhing Omdurman, eight in the city of Nyala, six in the city of El Obeid and five in El Fasher, the source added.

