China says to issue advance notice of space activities

China's civil aviation authority will forewarn and issue notices in advance for any space activities, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin's remarks came in answer to a question on a ban by the maritime authority on vessels plying near Taiwan, warning of potential debris from rockets. On Thursday, China said the ban was prompted by the risk of falling rocket debris. The disruption comes amid tension in the region and days after the Chinese military held exercises around Taiwan, which the larger neighbour claims as its own territory.

