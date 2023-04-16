Left Menu

Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said.The Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage around 4.30 pm as it was travelling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle, according to Washington State Ferries, a division of the state Department of Transportation.Initial indications are the vessel suffered a generator failure, but investigators were still looking into what happened, the agency said.There were 596 passengers and 15 crew members aboard, according to ferries spokesperson Diane Rhodes.

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 16-04-2023 09:47 IST
