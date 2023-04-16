'Fruitful' discussions between IMF and Egypt in preparation for reform review
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:13 IST
The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that its discussions with Egypt will continue virtually towards starting its first review mission, according to an IMF statement.
Discussion between the IMF and Egypt were "fruitful" in preparation for the review, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement